Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Luis Robert -- .075 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, on April 26 at 1:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert has six doubles, five home runs and three walks while hitting .216.
- Robert has reached base via a hit in 13 games this season (of 23 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 23), and 5% of his trips to the dish.
- Robert has had an RBI in seven games this year (30.4%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
- The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (3-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The lefty last appeared on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 3.80 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.