On Wednesday, Kerry Carpenter (.194 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, a walk and six RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his last game against the Brewers.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter leads Detroit in total hits (13) this season while batting .210 with eight extra-base hits.
  • In 44.4% of his games this year (eight of 18), Carpenter has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (22.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • Looking at the 18 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (22.2%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In four games this year (22.2%), Carpenter has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (16.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 11
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Peralta (2-2) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has a 3.97 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
