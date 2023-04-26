After batting .194 with a double, three home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 1:07 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Burger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is hitting .227 with three doubles, five home runs and five walks.

In eight of 16 games this year (50.0%), Burger has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

Looking at the 16 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (31.3%), and in 9.6% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in six games this year (37.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 9 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings