Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ian Happ -- batting .308 with five doubles, a home run, six walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on April 26 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ is hitting .295 with nine doubles, two home runs and 16 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- Happ has had a hit in 15 of 21 games this season (71.4%), including multiple hits five times (23.8%).
- In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Happ has an RBI in seven of 21 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in nine games this season (42.9%), including three multi-run games (14.3%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|8
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 26 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 13th in baseball).
- Wacha (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Padres in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 7.08 ERA in 20 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up five earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- In four games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 7.08, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .333 against him.
