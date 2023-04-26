The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 115 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 1:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:07 PM ET

1:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has three doubles and six walks while hitting .205.

In 58.3% of his games this year (14 of 24), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (12.5%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his 24 games this season.

Andrus has driven in a run in three games this season (12.5%), including three games with more than one RBI (12.5%).

In six of 24 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 15 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (6.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (13.3%)

