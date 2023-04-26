Nico Hoerner and Xander Bogaerts are two of the players with prop bets available when the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres play at Wrigley Field on Wednesday (at 7:40 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Smyly Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (2-1) for his fifth start of the season.

Smyly has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 33-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.13), 13th in WHIP (.913), and 33rd in K/9 (9).

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 7.2 1 0 0 10 0 at Dodgers Apr. 16 5.2 4 1 1 3 2 vs. Mariners Apr. 10 5.0 2 1 1 7 1 at Reds Apr. 3 4.2 9 7 6 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Drew Smyly's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has five doubles, a triple, two home runs, six walks and 14 RBI (34 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .347/.390/.480 on the year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 3 3 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 2-for-5 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 4-for-5 1 1 4 7 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

Patrick Wisdom Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Wisdom Stats

Patrick Wisdom has collected 20 hits with four doubles, a triple, nine home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 18 runs.

He's slashed .250/.318/.663 on the year.

Wisdom Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Padres Apr. 25 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Apr. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Apr. 21 2-for-5 2 1 3 6 vs. Dodgers Apr. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Patrick Wisdom or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Xander Bogaerts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bogaerts Stats

Bogaerts has four doubles, five home runs, 13 walks and 12 RBI (30 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .330/.421/.538 so far this year.

Bogaerts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Apr. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 23 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 22 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 21 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 20 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soto Stats

Juan Soto has 16 hits with three doubles, four home runs, 24 walks and nine RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .188/.367/.365 so far this year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 23 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 22 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 21 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 20 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto or other Padres players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.