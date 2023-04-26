The Chicago Cubs (13-9) and the San Diego Padres (12-13) will square off on Wednesday, April 26 at Wrigley Field, with Drew Smyly pitching for the Cubs and Michael Wacha toeing the rubber for the Padres. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Padres have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cubs (-110). The contest's total is set at 7.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Smyly - CHC (2-1, 3.13 ERA) vs Wacha - SD (2-1, 7.08 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to bet on the Cubs and Padres matchup but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Cubs (-110) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $19.09 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won seven of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Cubs have a record of 8-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 52.4% chance to win.

The Cubs went 3-1 over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Padres have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Padres have a win-loss record of 5-5 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Padres have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Cubs vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+225) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+145) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 17th 3rd Win NL Central +550 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.