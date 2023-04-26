Wednesday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (13-9) and San Diego Padres (12-13) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET on April 26.

The Cubs will look to Drew Smyly (2-1) against the Padres and Michael Wacha (2-1).

Cubs vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 4, Padres 3.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cubs have a record of 3-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have won seven of the 10 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Chicago has won eight of its 12 games, or 66.7%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 127.

The Cubs' 3.33 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule