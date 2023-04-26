The Miami Heat, Bam Adebayo included, will play at 9:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Adebayo, in his last action, had 15 points and eight rebounds in a 119-114 win over the Bucks.

We're going to break down Adebayo's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 14.9 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 7.8 Assists 3.5 3.2 2.9 PRA 28.5 32.8 25.6 PR -- 29.6 22.7



Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, he's put up 15.9% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.9 per contest.

Adebayo's opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

The Bucks allow 113.3 points per game, 14th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 44.2 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bucks have conceded 23.9 per game, fifth in the league.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/24/2023 30 15 8 2 0 1 1 4/22/2023 30 12 11 5 0 1 2 4/19/2023 25 18 5 1 0 0 1 4/16/2023 33 22 9 7 0 0 2 2/24/2023 25 18 7 1 0 0 1 2/4/2023 36 16 11 8 0 0 2 1/14/2023 31 20 13 2 0 2 0 1/12/2023 34 24 12 1 0 1 2

