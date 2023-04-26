Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .410 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the hill, on April 26 at 1:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.355), slugging percentage (.353) and OPS (.708) this season.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 132nd in the league in slugging.
  • Benintendi enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368.
  • In 85.7% of his games this year (18 of 21), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (33.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 21 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Benintendi has driven in a run in five games this year (23.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In 12 of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 14
6 (85.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (85.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.18).
  • The Blue Jays rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Kikuchi (3-0) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.80 ERA in 21 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander went six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.80, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
