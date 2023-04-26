On Wednesday, Akil Baddoo (.160 batting average in his past 10 games, with six walks) and the Detroit Tigers face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Akil Baddoo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Akil Baddoo At The Plate

Baddoo is batting .205 with a double and eight walks.

This year, Baddoo has tallied at least one hit in six of 14 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has not gone deep in his 14 games this year.

Baddoo has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in five of 14 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings