After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .256.
  • McKinstry has picked up a hit in 10 games this season (62.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in two of 16 games played this season, and in 4.3% of his plate appearances.
  • McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in six of 16 games so far this season.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
  • The Brewers will send Lauer (3-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went 7 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.261), and 46th in K/9 (7.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
