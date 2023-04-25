Yan Gomes -- batting .279 with four home runs, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

  • Gomes has four home runs and a walk while hitting .255.
  • Gomes has recorded a hit in eight of 13 games this season (61.5%), including four multi-hit games (30.8%).
  • He has homered in 23.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • In eight games this year, Gomes has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run six times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, one per game).
  • The Padres are sending Snell (0-3) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the lefty threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .292 batting average against him.
