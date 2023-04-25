Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays will try to knock off Gavin Sheets and the Chicago White Sox when the teams meet on Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox rank 20th in Major League Baseball with 23 home runs.

Fueled by 71 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 20th in MLB with a .382 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox's .235 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Chicago ranks 20th in the majors with 96 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .296.

The White Sox rank 15th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Chicago strikes out 10.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 5.44 ERA this season, which ranks 28th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined 1.559 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox's Mike Clevinger (2-1) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in three innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has earned a quality start one time in four starts this season.

In four starts, Clevinger has pitched through or past the fifth inning three times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Phillies L 5-2 Home Mike Clevinger Taijuan Walker 4/21/2023 Rays L 8-7 Away Michael Kopech Calvin Faucher 4/22/2023 Rays L 4-3 Away Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/23/2023 Rays L 4-1 Away Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/24/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Lance Lynn Chris Bassitt 4/25/2023 Blue Jays - Away Mike Clevinger José Berríos 4/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael Kopech Yusei Kikuchi 4/27/2023 Rays - Home Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/28/2023 Rays - Home Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/29/2023 Rays - Home Lance Lynn Taj Bradley 4/30/2023 Rays - Home Mike Clevinger Drew Rasmussen

