After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler Nevin and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Tyler Nevin Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tyler Nevin At The Plate

  • Nevin has two walks while batting .063.
  • Nevin has gotten a hit once in six games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
  • In six games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Nevin has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Tyler Nevin Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.50).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.261), and 46th in K/9 (7.4).
