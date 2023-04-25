When the Milwaukee Brewers (15-8) and Detroit Tigers (8-13) face off at American Family Field on Tuesday, April 25, Eric Lauer will get the call for the Brewers, while the Tigers will send Spencer Turnbull to the hill. The game will start at 7:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +150 moneyline odds. The matchup's total has been set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Lauer - MIL (3-1, 4.30 ERA) vs Turnbull - DET (1-3, 7.85 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Tigers vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Brewers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (+150) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $25.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Nick Maton get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Tigers vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 12 times and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

The Brewers have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers have a 2-3 record from the five games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Milwaukee combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Tigers have won in eight, or 38.1%, of the 21 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Tigers have a mark of 3-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 6-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Tigers vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Vierling 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) Riley Greene 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+230) Javier Báez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Miguel Cabrera 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Tigers, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 5th

Think the Tigers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Detroit and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.