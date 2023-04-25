Spencer Torkelson Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers and Spencer Torkelson, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Spencer Torkelson At The Plate
- Torkelson is batting .218 with four doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Torkelson has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (12 of 21), with more than one hit four times (19.0%).
- In 21 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In eight games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Lauer makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 50th, 1.261 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
