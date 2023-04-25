Seiya Suzuki -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .324 with a double, a home run and six walks.

In 77.8% of his nine games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Suzuki has driven in a run in five games this season (55.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in five of nine games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings