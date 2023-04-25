On Tuesday, Romy Gonzalez (.000 batting average in his past 10 games, with ) and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Romy Gonzalez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate

Gonzalez is batting .115 with .

Gonzalez has gotten a hit in three of 14 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this season.

Gonzalez has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of 14 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 9 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings