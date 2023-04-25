Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Romy Gonzalez (.000 batting average in his past 10 games, with ) and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate
- Gonzalez is batting .115 with .
- Gonzalez has gotten a hit in three of 14 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 14 games this season.
- Gonzalez has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored in one of 14 games.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.0 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- The Blue Jays rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
