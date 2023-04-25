After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Riley Greene At The Plate

  • Greene leads Detroit with an OBP of .283, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .341.
  • In 66.7% of his 21 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Greene has driven in a run in five games this season (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in nine of 21 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 13
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers' 3.50 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Lauer makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.261), and 46th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
