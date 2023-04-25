Riley Greene Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Riley Greene At The Plate
- Greene leads Detroit with an OBP of .283, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .341.
- In 66.7% of his 21 games this season, Greene has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Greene has driven in a run in five games this season (23.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in nine of 21 games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|13
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers' 3.50 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (25 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lauer makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.261), and 46th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
