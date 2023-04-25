The Chicago Cubs and Nick Madrigal, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate

Madrigal has two doubles, a triple and two walks while hitting .293.

Madrigal has gotten a hit in 10 of 16 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.

In 16 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In three games this season, Madrigal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings