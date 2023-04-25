On Tuesday, Matt Vierling (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Eric Lauer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Matt Vierling At The Plate

Vierling has three doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .230.

Vierling has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 18 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.2% of those games.

He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

In three games this year, Vierling has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of 18 games (16.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 12 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

