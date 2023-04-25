Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Matt Vierling (.167 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a walk and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Eric Lauer. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Brewers.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling has three doubles, a home run and four walks while hitting .230.
- Vierling has picked up a hit in 44.4% of his 18 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.2% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 18 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year, Vierling has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in three of 18 games (16.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|12
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Lauer gets the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the left-hander went 7 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.261), and 46th in K/9 (7.4) among pitchers who qualify.
