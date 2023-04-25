The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

  • Sosa is hitting .132 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Sosa has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in one game this year.
  • Sosa has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will send Berrios (1-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.23, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
