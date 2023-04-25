Lenyn Sosa Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Lenyn Sosa, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is hitting .132 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Sosa has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this year, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Sosa has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 15th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.37).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (1-3) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In four games this season, the 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.23, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.