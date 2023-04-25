The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

  • Carpenter is hitting .207 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.
  • Carpenter has gotten a hit in seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), with multiple hits on four occasions (23.5%).
  • In 17.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Carpenter has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 10
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
  • The Brewers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Lauer (3-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander tossed 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.261), and 46th in K/9 (7.4).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.