Kerry Carpenter Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Kerry Carpenter At The Plate
- Carpenter is hitting .207 with four doubles, three home runs and five walks.
- Carpenter has gotten a hit in seven of 17 games this season (41.2%), with multiple hits on four occasions (23.5%).
- In 17.6% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Carpenter has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (29.4%), including one multi-run game.
Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|10
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
- The Brewers rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Brewers are sending Lauer (3-1) out to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander tossed 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 50th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.261), and 46th in K/9 (7.4).
