Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Jonathan Schoop (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with two walks), take on starting pitcher Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop has four walks while batting .212.
- Schoop has a hit in seven of 14 games played this season (50.0%), but no multi-hit games.
- In 14 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Schoop has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|10
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.50).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Lauer makes the start for the Brewers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.30 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty tossed 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 50th, 1.261 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.4 K/9 ranks 46th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.