Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .220 with three doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- This year, Burger has totaled at least one hit in seven of 15 games (46.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in 33.3% of his games this season, and 10.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in five games this season (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (20.0%).
- He has scored in six games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.37).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (1-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .259 batting average against him.
