Ian Happ -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 23 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .418.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.

Happ has had a hit in 15 of 20 games this season (75.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).

In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Happ has had an RBI in seven games this season (35.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once nine times this year (45.0%), including three games with multiple runs (15.0%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (87.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (50.0%)

