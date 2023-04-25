Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ian Happ -- 1-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ has 23 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .418.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 36th in the league in slugging.
- Happ has had a hit in 15 of 20 games this season (75.0%), including multiple hits five times (25.0%).
- In 20 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Happ has had an RBI in seven games this season (35.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (15.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (45.0%), including three games with multiple runs (15.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (87.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (25 total, one per game).
- Snell (0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.