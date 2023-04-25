Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Padres - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Eric Hosmer (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Padres Starter: Blake Snell
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate
- Hosmer has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .241.
- Hosmer has recorded a hit in eight of 18 games this season (44.4%), including four multi-hit games (22.2%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Hosmer has driven home a run in eight games this season (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.
- He has scored in three of 18 games (16.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Padres have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.39).
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, one per game).
- Snell gets the start for the Padres, his fifth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the lefty went five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .292 batting average against him.
