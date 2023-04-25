On Tuesday, Eric Hosmer (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Blake Snell

Blake Snell TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eric Hosmer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer has three doubles, a home run and five walks while hitting .241.

Hosmer has recorded a hit in eight of 18 games this season (44.4%), including four multi-hit games (22.2%).

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Hosmer has driven home a run in eight games this season (44.4%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.

He has scored in three of 18 games (16.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings