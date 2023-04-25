Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Elvis Andrus and his .333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus has three doubles and six walks while batting .198.
- In 56.5% of his games this year (13 of 23), Andrus has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Andrus has had an RBI in three games this year (13.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (13.0%).
- In six of 23 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|7 (77.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (7.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Berrios (1-3) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 28-year-old has an ERA of 6.23, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .259 batting average against him.
