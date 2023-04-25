After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Eloy Jimenez and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .196 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

In 10 of 15 games this year, Jimenez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 15 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Jimenez has driven in a run in six games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in six of 15 games so far this season.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 8 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (62.5%)

