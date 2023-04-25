On Tuesday, Dansby Swanson (.362 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 51 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Blake Snell. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

  • Swanson is batting .299 with three doubles and 15 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 31st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 145th in slugging.
  • Swanson has had a hit in 10 of 20 games this season (50.0%), including multiple hits seven times (35.0%).
  • In 20 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • In four games this year, Swanson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 25.0%.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (25 total, one per game).
  • The Padres will send Snell (0-3) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.50, with 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .292 against him.
