Cody Bellinger and Juan Soto will be among the star attractions when the Chicago Cubs face the San Diego Padres on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

TV Channel: MLB Network

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs are ninth in baseball with 28 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Chicago's .448 slugging percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Cubs rank second in the majors with a .280 batting average.

Chicago has the No. 4 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (121 total runs).

The Cubs are second in MLB with a .349 on-base percentage.

The Cubs strike out 8.3 times per game, the fifth-fewest average in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.49).

Pitchers for the Cubs combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.164).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Justin Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Steele is looking to notch his fifth quality start in a row in this game.

Steele is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.3 frames per appearance on the hill.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/19/2023 Athletics W 12-2 Away Justin Steele Mason Miller 4/20/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Javier Assad Michael Grove 4/21/2023 Dodgers W 13-0 Home Drew Smyly Julio Urías 4/22/2023 Dodgers L 9-4 Home Hayden Wesneski Dustin May 4/23/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Home Marcus Stroman Clayton Kershaw 4/25/2023 Padres - Home Justin Steele Blake Snell 4/26/2023 Padres - Home Drew Smyly Michael Wacha 4/27/2023 Padres - Home Hayden Wesneski Seth Lugo 4/28/2023 Marlins - Away Marcus Stroman Jesús Luzardo 4/29/2023 Marlins - Away Caleb Kilian Edward Cabrera 4/30/2023 Marlins - Away Justin Steele Bryan Hoeing

