Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will hit the field against the Chicago Cubs and starter Justin Steele on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Padres +105 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -125 +105 8 +100 -120 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games. In three consecutive games, Chicago and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total established by sportsbooks in that span being 8.5 runs.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won seven of the 10 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (70%).

Chicago has played in five games as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter and won each of them.

The Cubs have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

In the 21 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 12 times (12-9-0).

The Cubs have not had a spread set for a game this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-7 6-2 6-6 6-3 7-7 5-2

