On Tuesday, Andrew Vaughn (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

  • Vaughn has nine doubles, a home run and 10 walks while batting .244.
  • Vaughn has gotten a hit in 16 of 22 games this season (72.7%), with more than one hit on four occasions (18.2%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 22 games, and in 1.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Vaughn has an RBI in 11 of 22 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them.
  • In six of 22 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 4.37 team ERA ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 6.23 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .259 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.