Zach McKinstry -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while hitting .256.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in nine games this season (60.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In 15 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

McKinstry has driven in a run in four games this season (26.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in six games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 9 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings