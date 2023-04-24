Yasmani Grandal -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 24 at 7:07 PM ET.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

Grandal leads Chicago with 18 hits and an OBP of .361 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Grandal has reached base via a hit in 11 games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has homered in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 12 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings