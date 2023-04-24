Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 24 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SN1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Robert? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Robert At The Plate

  • Robert is batting .233 with six doubles, five home runs and two walks.
  • In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%) Robert has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
  • In four games this season, he has hit a home run (19.0%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Robert has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (seven of 21), with more than one RBI three times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (47.6%), including three multi-run games (14.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 12
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%)
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bassitt (2-2) takes the mound for the Blue Jays in his fifth start of the season. He has a 5.40 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, when the righty threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 34-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.