Luis Robert -- with a slugging percentage of .171 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the hill, on April 24 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert is batting .233 with six doubles, five home runs and two walks.

In 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%) Robert has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (28.6%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (19.0%, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish).

Robert has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (seven of 21), with more than one RBI three times (14.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 games this season (47.6%), including three multi-run games (14.3%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 12 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (25.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings