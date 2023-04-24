After hitting .208 with three walks in his past 10 games, Jonathan Schoop and the Detroit Tigers take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop is batting .188 with four walks.
  • In six of 13 games this year, Schoop got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not homered in his 13 games this year.
  • Schoop has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 9
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.6 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.47).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 24 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • The Brewers will send Rea (0-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.