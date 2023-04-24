On Monday, Jake Burger (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Bassitt. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

SN1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger has three doubles, five home runs and five walks while hitting .231.

Burger has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in 35.7% of his games in 2023 (five of 14), and 10.9% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has picked up an RBI in five games this year (35.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (21.4%).

He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

