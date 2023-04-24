Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Brewers - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Eric Haase (hitting .357 in his past 10 games, with two doubles and three walks), take on starting pitcher Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-1) against the Orioles.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase has two doubles and four walks while batting .250.
- This season, Haase has posted at least one hit in eight of 15 games (53.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this season.
- Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in one of 15 games.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|9
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Rea (0-0) starts for the Brewers, his third this season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
