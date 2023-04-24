Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Blue Jays - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Andrew Benintendi -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 24 at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Rays.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SN1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .346, fueled by five extra-base hits.
- In 16 of 19 games this year (84.2%) Benintendi has picked up a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (31.6%).
- In 19 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Benintendi has had an RBI in five games this year.
- In 11 of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (83.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bassitt (2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Houston Astros, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.40, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
