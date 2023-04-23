On Sunday, Zach McKinstry (coming off going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Grayson Rodriguez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: MASN2
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • McKinstry has picked up a hit in eight games this year (57.1%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 5.3% of his plate appearances.
  • McKinstry has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 8
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (25.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.32).
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (23 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his fourth of the season. He is 0-0 with a 6.91 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers while giving up hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.91, with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .276 batting average against him.
