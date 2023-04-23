Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Yan Gomes and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .234 with three home runs and a walk.
- Gomes has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 12 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Gomes has driven in a run in seven games this season (58.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once five times this year (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.52 ERA ranks 15th, .920 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
