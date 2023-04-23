Taylor Walls and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

White Sox vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 23 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Chicago ranks 16th in the majors with a .402 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 14th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 18th in the majors with 93 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The White Sox rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 10.5 K/9 rate this season as a staff, which is best in baseball.

Chicago has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.48) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined 1.564 WHIP as a pitching staff, second-highest in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lucas Giolito (1-1) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies without allowing a hit.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Giolito has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/18/2023 Phillies L 7-4 Home Lance Lynn Zack Wheeler 4/18/2023 Phillies W 3-0 Home Lucas Giolito Bailey Falter 4/19/2023 Phillies L 5-2 Home Mike Clevinger Taijuan Walker 4/21/2023 Rays L 8-7 Away Michael Kopech Calvin Faucher 4/22/2023 Rays L 4-3 Away Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/23/2023 Rays - Away Lucas Giolito Zach Eflin 4/24/2023 Blue Jays - Away Lance Lynn Chris Bassitt 4/25/2023 Blue Jays - Away Mike Clevinger José Berríos 4/26/2023 Blue Jays - Away Michael Kopech Yusei Kikuchi 4/27/2023 Rays - Home Dylan Cease Shane McClanahan 4/28/2023 Rays - Home Lance Lynn Zach Eflin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.