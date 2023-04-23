After hitting .214 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI in his past 10 games, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Trey Mancini At The Plate

  • Mancini has a double, two home runs and a walk while batting .232.
  • In 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%) Mancini has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
  • In 17 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Mancini has driven home a run in six games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
  • He has scored in four of 17 games (23.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 5
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Dodgers' 4.52 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his fifth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings against the New York Mets while surrendering three hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 2.52 ERA ranks 15th, .920 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th among qualifying pitchers this season.
