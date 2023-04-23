On Sunday, April 23, Adley Rutschman's Baltimore Orioles (13-7) host the Detroit Tigers (7-12) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, with a start time of 1:35 PM ET. The Orioles will be seeking a series sweep.

The Orioles have been listed as -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+145). A 7.5-run over/under has been set for this game.

Tigers vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MASN2

MASN2 Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Grayson Rodriguez - BAL (0-0, 6.91 ERA) vs Eduardo Rodriguez - DET (1-2, 3.00 ERA)

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have won eight of the nine games they've played as favorites this season.

The Orioles have a record of 5-1 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (83.3% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Baltimore has a 63.6% chance to win.

The Orioles have a 7-1 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have come away with seven wins in the 19 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Tigers have come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Tigers had a record of 5-5.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.