Tigers vs. Orioles: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman will take on the Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Tigers have +155 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.
Tigers vs. Orioles Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: MASN2
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Orioles
|-190
|+155
|8
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Tigers Recent Betting Performance
- The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Tigers are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers). Detroit and its opponent have finished below the over/under for five consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.5.
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- The Tigers have won in seven, or 36.8%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Detroit has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Detroit's games have gone over the total in nine of its 19 chances.
- The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Tigers Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-4
|3-8
|1-8
|6-4
|5-9
|2-3
