The Baltimore Orioles and Adley Rutschman will take on the Detroit Tigers and Kerry Carpenter on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Tigers have +155 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the game is set at 8 runs.

Tigers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: MASN2
  • Location: Baltimore, Maryland
  • Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Orioles -190 +155 8 -110 -110 - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
  • In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Tigers and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Tigers are 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers).
    • Detroit and its opponent have finished below the over/under for five consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that stretch being 8.5.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Tigers have won in seven, or 36.8%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, Detroit has won three of its nine games, or 33.3%, when it's the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Tigers have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
  • Detroit's games have gone over the total in nine of its 19 chances.
  • The Tigers have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
4-4 3-8 1-8 6-4 5-9 2-3

