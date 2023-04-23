After going 0-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

  • Suzuki has a double, a home run and six walks while hitting .333.
  • Suzuki has picked up a hit in 75.0% of his eight games this season, with more than one hit in 37.5% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Suzuki has driven in a run in four games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in five of eight games so far this year.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 26 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (3-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the lefty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.52), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 28th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
