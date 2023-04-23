After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Zach Eflin) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and a walk.

In four of nine games this year (44.4%), Zavala has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.

Zavala has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

