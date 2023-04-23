After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Seby Zavala and the Chicago White Sox face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Zach Eflin) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Seby Zavala At The Plate

  • Zavala is hitting .250 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • In four of nine games this year (44.4%), Zavala has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of nine games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • Zavala has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.79).
  • The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Eflin (2-0) starts for the Rays, his third this season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Monday -- the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering hits.
