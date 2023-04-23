On Sunday, Patrick Wisdom (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

  • Wisdom has 19 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .257 with 14 extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 83rd in batting average, 114th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
  • Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (11 of 19), with multiple hits six times (31.6%).
  • He has gone deep in seven games this year (36.8%), homering in 11.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 47.4% of his games this year, Wisdom has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (26.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 63.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (26.3%).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 8
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (100.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (50.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (75.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (3-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 2.52 ERA ranks 15th, .920 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th.
