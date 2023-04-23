Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Dodgers - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Sunday, Patrick Wisdom (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has 19 hits, which ranks first among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .257 with 14 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 83rd in batting average, 114th in on base percentage, and third in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB.
- Wisdom has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this season (11 of 19), with multiple hits six times (31.6%).
- He has gone deep in seven games this year (36.8%), homering in 11.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 47.4% of his games this year, Wisdom has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (26.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 63.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (26.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|8
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (100.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (100.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (50.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (75.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (26 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (3-1) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old's 2.52 ERA ranks 15th, .920 WHIP ranks 12th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 28th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.